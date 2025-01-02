Editor's Picks: Vineyards, Alabama Getaway and Vision Boards

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 3-5 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mountain Brook Vineyards 2nd annual Tree Walk donation presentation, Jan. 4: Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Road, has invited residents to come out on Saturday at 6 p.m. to celebrate the closing of their 2nd Annual Holiday Tree Walk benefitting Heart of The Foothills Animal Rescue. At that time, they will be announcing the sponsor whose holiday tree received the most votes and presenting the donations to Heart of The Foothills Animal Rescue.

Alabama Getaway at Otey's in Crestline, Jan. 4: Head over to Otey's Crestline location at 8 p.m. on Friday to see a live musical performance by Alabama Getaway, Birmingham's premiere Grateful Dead tribute band.

Vision Boards at O'Neal Library, Jan. 6: Visit the second floor during the library’s open hours to create a vision board that aligns with the life that you want in 2025. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring any images you may already have that you want to include on your board. The event begins on Jan. 6 and is ongoing until Jan. 12.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

In sports, see our top sports stories of 2024, and meet Trey Davis, a point guard for the Spartans.

Take a look back at our most read stories from 2024, as well as out best photos from the year. Read about our top 10 stories of the year here.

Also, see a New Year's message from Mayor Welch and read about the roundabout and sidewalk projects coming to Mountain Brook in 2025. The January events calendar can also be found here.