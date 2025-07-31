Election represents turning point for city

The 2025 municipal election marks a historic period of transition for the city of Mountain Brook, with long-serving city leaders stepping down and a new generation preparing to take the reins. Voters will cast their ballots on Aug. 26 for two contested City Council seats, while the city’s next mayor and city manager have already been confirmed and are set to take office in November.

Mayor Stewart Welch is retiring after two terms in office and will be replaced by Graham Smith, who was certified as the city’s next mayor on July 14. Longtime City Council President Virginia Smith will also step down after 25 years of service. Adding to the changing of the guard, City Manager Sam Gaston will retire after 32 years leading day-to-day operations for the city. Finance Director and Assistant City Manager Steve Boone has been named as Gaston’s successor and will step into the city manager role later this year.

NEW MAYOR CONFIRMED

City Councilor Graham Smith will become Mountain Brook’s next mayor after running unopposed for the office. Smith was confirmed as the next mayor at a July 14 council meeting and will be sworn in this November.

Smith joined the City Council in 2022 and brings a deep background in public service, including her time as legislative director for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. A Mountain Brook resident for the past 14 years, Smith has served in leadership roles with the Jefferson County City Councilors Coalition, the Friends of Jemison Park and the Mountain Brook PTO Council. She holds a journalism degree from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from the University of Alabama. As mayor, she plans to focus on public safety, economic vitality and fiscal responsibility.

PLACE 2 COUNCIL RACE: GARNER VS. SILVERSTEIN

In the race for Place 2 on the Mountain Brook City Council, incumbent Gerald Garner is facing a challenge from David Silverstein.

Garner, who was elected to the council in 2020, has a long track record of civic involvement, including 11 years on the Parks and Recreation Board and service on the Board of Zoning Adjustment. A financial services professional and University of Alabama graduate, Garner emphasizes community-focused leadership rooted in public service.

Silverstein, a Mountain Brook native and founder of The FiveStone Group, brings decades of experience in commercial real estate and civic leadership. His platform includes expanding sidewalks, supporting local businesses, and enhancing city connectivity with projects such as a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 280.

PLACE 4 COUNCIL RACE: HOLT VS. SANDNER

The Place 4 seat is open following the retirement of Virginia Smith, and two candidates — Becky Holt and Joe Sandner IV — are vying to fill it.

Holt, executive director of All In Mountain Brook, is a longtime nonprofit leader focused on youth mental health, safety and community well-being. She currently serves on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment and has held numerous civic leadership roles. Endorsed by Smith, Holt is campaigning on public safety, family-friendly community spaces and support for strong schools.

Sandner, president and COO of Colliers Alabama, brings a business-focused platform with an emphasis on financial sustainability and support for local businesses. A CPA with 20 years in commercial real estate, Sandner has served with several civic and charitable organizations and stresses the importance of schools, infrastructure and efficient city operations.

With major leadership changes ahead, the 2025 election represents a pivotal moment for Mountain Brook as it balances tradition with the need to plan for the future.