Election sees many incumbents retain office

× Expand Lexi Branta Coon Voters head to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections at Mountain Brook City Hall on Nov. 6.

Here are the election results pertaining to Mountain Brook and Jefferson County:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 6:

Rep. Gary Palmer, R: 192,227 votes; 69%

Danner Kline, D: 85,337 votes; 31%

Alabama House, District 45:

Rep. Dickie Drake, R: 13,629 votes; 66%

Jenn Gray, D: 7,109 votes; 34%

Alabama House, District 46:

Rep. David Faulkner, R: 13,322 votes; 61%

Felicia Stewart, D: 8,421 votes; 39%

Alabama House, District 48:

Rep. Jim Carns, R: 14,764 votes; 65%

Alli Summerford, D: 7,801 votes; 35%

Alabama Senate, District 16:

Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R: 37,000 votes; 63%

Lindsey Deckard, D: 21,770 votes; 37%

Jefferson County Races

State Board of Education, District 4:

Yvette M. Richardson, D: 101,269 votes; 79%

Don Wallace, R: 27,063 votes; 21%

District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 3:

Pamela Wilson Cousins, D: 141,136 votes; 56%

Davis Lawley, R: 109,900 votes; 44%

District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 11:

Thomas E. Thrash, D: 138,561 votes; 55%

Jill Ganus, R: 112,650 votes; 45%

Circuit Clerk:

Jackie Anderson-Smith, D: 142,359 votes; 57%

Phillip Brown, R: 108,334 votes; 43%

Sheriff:

Mark Pettway, D: 131,026 votes; 51%

Mike Hale, R: 123,745 votes; 49%

County Commission, District 4:

Joe Knight, R: 30,981 votes; 62%

J.T. Smallwood, D: 18,737 votes; 38%

County Board of Education, Place 2:

Eddie Brown, R: 49,520 votes; 57%

Martha V. Bouyer, D: 38,018 votes; 43%

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 8:

Marshell Jackson Hatcher, D: 140,848 votes; 56%

Tracey Crisan McDonald, R: 110,041 votes; 44%

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 16:

Linda Hall, D: 134,373 votes; 53%

Teresa T. Pulliam, R: 117,688 votes; 47%

* Linda Hall is ineligible to hold this position as she did not meet residency requirements. Newly-elected Governor Kay Ivey will appoint someone to fill the position after Hall still gathered the most votes.

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 27:

Alaric May, D: 140,369 votes; 56%

Leslie Schiffman Moore, R: 111,009 votes; 44%

District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit:

Danny Car, D: 143,457 votes; 57%

Mike Anderton, R: 109,156 votes; 43%