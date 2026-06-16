Enchanted Forest camp invites children to discover garden magic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Enchanted Forest” July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Designed for children ages 4 through rising third grade, the camp will use storytelling, imaginative play and outdoor exploration to introduce campers to forest habitats and the small natural worlds found beneath leaves and rocks.

Campers will look for the hidden “magic” of the Gardens while learning about plants, animals and the environments where fairies and gnomes might be imagined to live. Participants also will create and build a fairy or gnome house to take home.

The cost is $160 for members at the family level and above and $200 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/enchanted-forest-2026.