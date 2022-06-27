English Village draws new eateries and retailers, becomes ‘hot destination’

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses in English Village seen behind James Barnhill’s bronze Civitas sculpture. The sculpture was commissioned by city leaders in 1997 and honors Carolyn Smith, Alabama’s first female architect who lived in the village and designed many homes in the area. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Travel Studio. Anne Liles, left, and Ragan Stone at the Travel Studio, one of the new businesses that is making English Village a popular destination. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Steinway and Sons. The recently opened Steinway Piano Gallery in English Village. Brandon Herrenbruck of Steinway said the “look and feel” of the village is perfect for the facility. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Bossi Leisure. Bossi Leisure, a women’s clothing shop, opened in English Village in May. Co-owner Allyson Mouron said the village is “a great place to be.” × 5 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Bossi Leisure. Bossi Leisure hours Prev Next

Life in Mountain Brook is centered around its three main commercial districts: Mountain Brook Village, Crestline Village and English Village.

The first phase of English Village was built in 1926 by Charles R. Byrd & Co. with the English-style architecture that became the neighborhood’s visual signature, according to bhamwiki.com.

The village, which marked its 75th anniversary last year, has sometimes been overlooked by area residents — including commuters who merely cut through the area — and it went through a business slump beginning about four years ago.

But English Village has come back strong over the past two years, with new businesses, including retail and restaurants.

In fact, area merchants and officials from the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce say that the village is now a very hot, very hip, place to go.

“English Village is a happening place,” said Tonya Jones, long-time owner of Tonya Jones SalonSpa.

English Village is “a great place to be,” said Allyson Mouron, co-owner of the Bossi Leisure women’s clothing shop that opened in the village in May.

“With all the new businesses that have recently opened in English Village, there’s just so much vibrancy and excitement to the area,” Mouron said.

And the future looks bright, as more area residents discover the unique, eclectic nature of Mountain Brook’s smallest village.

SLOWDOWN AND REVIVAL

English Village experienced a slowdown in business activity beginning in about 2018 or 2019, Jones said.

The slowdown was exacerbated by the closing of the long-popular Billy’s Tavern. “It was such a huge staple for English Village,” she said.

In addition, the Trouve gift shop and some other businesses closed or left the area, she said.

The pandemic also had a negative effect.

English Village “hit a slower time when COVID-19 hit,” said Cathy Catalano, who works in the village and serves as its representative on the chamber board of directors.

That trend has been reversed recently, Jones said.

She cited new businesses in the area such as Travel Studio, Bossi Leisure, Le Weekend and Atelier.

Many of the newer establishments are owned by “cool, strong women,” Jones said. “They are awesome.”

English Village also boasts several eateries, including Chez Lulu, Vino, Key Circle Commons and Civitas, a restaurant that Jones and her husband opened in early 2022 in the old Evelyn’s Southern Fare space.

“We chose English Village because of its history and charm,” said Alex Hechart of Home With Hechart, a new design studio and retail shop she opened in the village with her mother, Donna Woodfin. “While there was not much happening in the village at the time we moved here, we knew that its beautiful history and quaintness was soon to be revitalized.”

HOT DESTINATION

English Village is an “attractive spot” right now at least in part because of the variety of retail it offers, chamber Executive Director Suzan Doidge said.

“It’s a really good mix of boutiques and shops for men and women,” Doidge said.

The blend and flavor of retail in the village is “unique, one of a kind,” she said.

Businesses are being drawn to English Village by “the charm of the village and the more professional vibe, the more upscale vine that it has,” Jones said.

In March, Steinway and Sons opened a piano gallery in the village.

“The look and feel of the area is what Steinway is all about,” said Brandon Herrenbruck of Steinway and Sons. “The high-end retail and the small-town feel is very inviting.”

“We just have got a lot of great people and businesses in this village who have a following of people, and this community is so great — all of the Redmont people and English Village people,” Jones said. “All these people are so awesome.”

Jones began working in English Village in 2004 at a hair salon owned by Richard Joseph.

She left Joseph in 2009 to open her own salon in another area of town, but after Joseph closed, Jones came back to English Village in 2013 and opened her current business.

She soon became involved in the chamber and served as chamber president in 2020.

“I’m also called the unofficial Mayor of English Village,” she said, laughing.

Like Doidge, Jones attributes part of the area’s current, growing popularity to its eclectic nature.

“It is the most diverse, eccentric village we have,” Jones said. “It is full of so many different things and people.”

English Village is “one of the best-kept secrets in Mountain Brook,” in part because it is overlooked by people who merely drive through the neighborhood, Jones said.

“A lot of people use English Village as an artery to get to downtown or [U.S.] 280 and just pass through, but when you live in the area, including Redmont, we now have everything we need. All we don’t have is a grocery store.”

The district is “well-positioned” now in terms of brick-and-mortar merchants, Jones said.

The area is now 100% leased, Jones said. The only current vacancy, a space that formerly housed Jordan Alexander, will become a home goods store in July, she said,

The Travel Studio opened in English Village in March.

The storefront, which houses workspaces for travel advisers and a store with luxury, travel-related items, was the brainchild of Anne Liles, of Anne Liles Travel, and Ragan Stone, of Ragan Stone Travel.

English Village has been a great location for The Travel Studio, Liles said.

“Who doesn’t love English Village,” Liles said. “It’s cute. It’s quaint. It’s such a great spot.”

WORKING TOGETHER

English Village is also thriving due to a cooperative attitude on the part of the business people in the neighborhood, Doidge said.

“The merchants work together to make sure that they are supporting one another, and you can see that on a daily basis,” she said.

In addition, Catalano “does an excellent job making sure that all of the businesses are in the loop on what’s going on,” Doidge said.

“I’m friends with everyone around me, and the owners of the stores and restaurants have welcomed us with open arms,” Mouron said.

“I’m constantly talking to other shop owners about how we can collaborate and continue to build on the energy that currently exists,” she said.

“The mix of businesses is great in English Village,” Hechart said. “Everyone has their own niche, but all complement each other well and help bring business to everyone in the area.”

“I love that so many of the businesses are women owned,” Mouron said. “We are all friends and want to see each other succeed.”

“The community of business owners and customers has been a wonderful environment to get established in,” Hechart said.

ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

English Village, as well as Crestline Village and Mountain Brook Village, was made an official entertainment district by the city in April 2021.

This means that patrons of bars and restaurants can take their beers or cocktails in to-go cups and stroll the village, visiting other retail shops while enjoying the beverage.

People are making use of the new freedom, Jones said, citing such establishments as Vino and Circle Commons.

Jones herself is also a co-owner of a restaurant in English Village, Civitas, which opened early this year.

“At Civitas, we are really promoting that we are an entertainment district,” Jones said.

Jones said they put some tables on the street and “it just created a great energy, like you’re in a French village, with the walkability of everything.”

Everybody feels now that we have this good vibe and energy going from these new businesses,” she said. “They don't even feel like they are in Birmingham.”

The city has tried to help provide enough parking for the merchants in the area by leasing two lots from a private property owner.

“The city stepped up to get the lease extended, and that is going to be a huge help going forward with parking,” Doidge said.

The upper lot is at the corner of Fairway Drive and Cahaba Road at the entrance of Little Hardware, Jones said. The lower lot is located on Fairway Drive across from the entrance to Tonya Jones Salon.

Both are all-day public lots open to shoppers or workers in the area, she said.

RISING TIDE

Moving forward, what’s good for one business in the village is good for all of them, Jones said.

“All ships rise with the same tide,” she said. “Everyone’s success will play off of each other and create that energy.”

“Our neighbors are our friends, and we love the opportunity to collaborate with them for events and find ways to continue to make English Village exciting,” Stone said. “It is also really fun to see the village come to life in the evenings with the new restaurants and bars.”

“We really enjoy the pedestrian traffic from our residential neighbors,” Stone said. “We are centrally located with easy access to both Red Mountain Expressway and also downtown, so our clients can access our offices conveniently as well.”

“People seem to be really excited to see English Village grow,” she said.

“I tell people we are a one-stop village,” Mouron said. “You can workout, plan a trip, buy new activewear, leisure wear, an outfit and skin care or makeup for said workout or trip, then have dinner and drinks to celebrate all you’ve accomplished. What more do you need?”

Word about English Village is getting out, Catalano said.

“I think more and more folks are learning about the village and what all we have to offer,” she said. “Dining, shopping, salons — we have it all. There has been a great energy flowing in this village.”