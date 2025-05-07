English Village Spring Fling Rescheduled

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain brook Chamber of Commerce 25 Spring Fling - New Date - 1 The English Village Spring Fling has been rescheduled for May 10.

The English Village Spring Fling has been rescheduled for this Saturday. Originally postponed due to rain, the event is back on the calendar and now includes even more to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in English Village for an afternoon filled with vintage charm, family fun and great shopping. Enjoy a vintage car showcase courtesy of the Mountain Brook Driving Club, live music and special offers throughout the village.

the event offers an opportunity to grab those last-minute gifts for Mom, take advantage of store promotions, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. Kids can enjoy exploring the classic cars while parents browse the shops and boutiques.

The Spring Fling will close out National Small Business Week by supporting Mountain Brook's local shops and restaurants.