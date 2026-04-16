English Village Spring Fling returns with cars, music and shopping

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The English Village Spring Fling will take place Saturday, April 25, from 2-4 p.m., offering an afternoon of shopping, entertainment and community activities in one of Mountain Brook’s shopping districts.

Hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a vintage car showcase presented by the Mountain Brook Driving Club, live music and special promotions from local merchants. Families are encouraged to explore the village while enjoying the spring atmosphere.

The event will also include a charitable component, with raffle ticket sales supporting Parkinson’s-related programs through the YMCA of Greater Birmingham and the Parkinson Association of Alabama.

The event is free and open to the public.