Event reminder: 2025 Native Plant Conference

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting their 2025 Native Plant Conference this weekend.

When: March 21-22

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Tickets: $195 for members, $220 for nonmembers

Immerse yourself in the wonders of native plants at the Native Plant Conference, themed Ecological Landscapes. Learn from renowned landscape design experts, horticulturists, and visionary thinkers, such as keynote speaker Benjamin Vogt, who are shaping sustainable landscapes and offering fresh perspectives on integrating ecological principles into garden design.

Learn more at bbgardens.org/event/.