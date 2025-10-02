Event Reminder: 2025 Red Mountain Garden Club’s Greenery Sale

2025 Red Mountain Garden Club’s Greenery Sale

WHO/WHAT: The Greenery Sale is an annual event organized by Red Mountain Garden Club to support The Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

WHEN: Order online Oct. 1-Nov. 5.

HOW: To order, go to: thegreenerysale.com

WHERE: Pick-up ordered items on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 9-1 pm.

WHY: The Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art has provided a green retreat in the heart of a busy, growing city for many years. Since 1982, the Red Mountain Garden Club has supported the design, installation, and ongoing maintenance of this garden through the proceeds from this annual Greenery Sale. Members of the club work together to offer a premiere selection of fresh cut wreaths, garland, kissing balls, mailbox toppers along with gift items for the holiday season.