EVENT REMINDER: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. Patriot Day Fire fighters participate in last year’s Patriot Day ceremony at the Mountain Brook Municipal Complex.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the City of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve our communities. Open to the public.