EVENT REMINDER: Alabama Symphony Orchestra Goes Wild

Alabama Symphony Orchestra Goes Wild

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 5-7:30 p.m.

Details: The Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Symphony Orchestra present Symphony Goes Wild, a one-of-a-kind family event blending live music and the magic of the animal kingdom. Gates open at 5 p.m. with access to ambassador animals, the Reptile Exhibit, Alabama Wilds barn, face painting and an instrument petting zoo. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 2-18 and free for kids under 2. VIP options include reserved seating and pre-concert receptions with ASO musicians. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, with optional preordered meals from Nourish 205.

Website: alabamasymphony.org