Event reminder: Annual Hardy Fern Sale @ Birmingham Botanical Garden

Staff photo Birmingham residents browse through a selection of plants at the Birmingham Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale on October 22, 2016.

The Birmingham Fern Society will host its annual sale of hardy ferns in the growing area above the Fern Glade next weekend.

The event will take place on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A shuttle will be available between the plaza and sale space. Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons or rolling carts. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Free admission; plant prices vary.

Visit bbgardens.org/event/annual-hardy-fern-sale for more information.