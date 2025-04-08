Event Reminder: Birmingham Botanical Garden plant sale

× Expand Birmingham residents browse through a selection of plants at the Birmingham Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale on October 22, 2016.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens' annual Spring plant sale is this weekend, offering a wide selection of plants for those with a green thumb.

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens When: April 10, 1–5:30 p.m.; April 11, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; April 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

April 10, 1–5:30 p.m.; April 11, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; April 12, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Call: 205-414-3950

205-414-3950 Web: bbgardens.org/plant-sales

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale offers a diverse selection of plants, from native species to tropical varieties. Items available include perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, herbs, and vegetables. Members receive early access on Thursday. Stop by the membership table to learn more about the benefits of joining.