Event reminder: Blend My Valentine

by

A once a year, the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook host a special edition Valentine's day class to celebrate with a special someone, friends, or partner.

Start with a special Bubbly paired with chocolates. Then indulge in 4 full tastings of red wines. Blend your own bottle of wine and enjoy small plates for the occasion. Customize a special label or choose their special-made limited label just for Valentine’s day. 

  • Where:  Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road
  • When: Feb. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Web: bit.ly/4gDN91E
  • Tickets: The class is $149 per person. Register online. 