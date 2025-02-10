Event reminder: Blend My Valentine

× Expand Stock Photo A once a year, the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook hosts a special edition Valentine's day class to celebrate with a special someone, friends, or partner. Start with a special Bubbly paired with chocolates. Then indulge in 4 full tastings of red wines. Blend your own bottle of wine and enjoy small plates for the occasion. Customize a special label or choose their special-made limited label just for Valentine’s day.

