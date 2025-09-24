Event reminder: Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Lace up for the Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run Oct. 5 at Crestline Field — races, kids’ activities and more.

Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run

Where: Crestline Field, Mountain Brook

When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2-5 p.m. (on-site registration opens 12:30 p.m.)

Cost: $35 adults (ages 13+); $25 children (ages 4-12); free for ages 3 and under

Details: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s annual Bolt for Breast Cancer returns with a 5K race and the Dolly Dash 1-mile youth fun run. Participants can run, walk, bike or scoot to the finish line, then enjoy refreshments, music, face painting and an inflatable obstacle course. Proceeds fund lifesaving breast cancer research in Alabama. Registration includes an event T-shirt while supplies last.

Website: boltforbreastcancer.com