Event Reminder: Crestline tent sale

× Expand Layton Dudley The Crestline Tent Sale took place Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating stores displayed sale items under tents outside their stores, with more discounted items indoors as well. Shoppers strolled through the tents throughout the day.

Crestline Tent Sale

Where: Crestline Village

When: Saturday, Aug. 16, all day

Call: 205-871-3779

Web: business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events

Cost: Free

Details: This all-day shopping event in Crestline Village is perfectly timed for the back-to-school season. The annual sale features special promotions and discounted merchandise from local merchants. In addition to in-store deals, many businesses will set up tents and displays outside, creating a festive sidewalk sale atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity to support local retailers and find unique deals in a fun, community-focused setting.