Event reminder: Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Day

The City of Mountain Brook is partnering with Gone For Good, a program of the local nonprofit United Ability, to host a Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Day this Saturday.

The event will be hosted at Mountain Brook High School from 9 a.m. to noon.

It will feature an on-site, secure paper document destruction truck and an environmentally friendly way to dispose of most electronics, except for TVs and household appliances. Volunteers will assist with a drive-thru drop-off process. Open to Mountain Brook residents and businesses.