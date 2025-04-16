Event reminder: Easter Egg Roll

× Expand Local community members attend the Crestline Egg Hunt on March 31, 2018.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library on Saturday.

This Mountain Brook tradition attracts families from across our area, with baskets in tow, ready to collect eggs and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Families are welcome to attend, but the egg hunt is best suited for children ages 1–6. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket).

Sponsored by Birmingham Pest and Mosquito Control, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and coffee and donuts will be provided.