Event reminder: Enchanted Forest Summer Camp

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting an Enchanted Forest summer camp for children ages 4 to third grade.

  • Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
  • When: June 9–13, 9 a.m.–noon
  • Call: 205-414-3950
  • Details: Calling all forest friends for a fun-filled week of enchanted wonder through whimsical adventures in the Gardens. Hide and seek throughout forest habitats where fairies and gnomes may roam. Imagine, create and build a fairy/gnome house to take home. There will be three groups separated by age: one for ages 4–5, one for kindergarten and first grade, and one for grades 2–3. bbgardens.org/event/enchanted-forest