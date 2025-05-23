Event reminder: Enchanted Forest Summer Camp

×
Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is offering summer camps and different classes for children and adults.
The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting an Enchanted Forest summer camp for children ages 4 to third grade.
- Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
- When: June 9–13, 9 a.m.–noon
- Call: 205-414-3950
- Details: Calling all forest friends for a fun-filled week of enchanted wonder through whimsical adventures in the Gardens. Hide and seek throughout forest habitats where fairies and gnomes may roam. Imagine, create and build a fairy/gnome house to take home. There will be three groups separated by age: one for ages 4–5, one for kindergarten and first grade, and one for grades 2–3. bbgardens.org/event/enchanted-forest