Event Reminder: Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off this weekend

Staff photo.
Kara Kelley serves chili at the 2020 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off event at Brookwood Village.
The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year, the annual Chili cook-Off, is happening this Saturday.
- Where: Brookwood Village
- When: March 1, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Contact: 205-870-0776
- Web: exceptionalfoundation.instagift.com
- Tickets: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free.
- Details: The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities.