Event Reminder: Fall plant sale

by

Fall Plant Sale 2025

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Formal Lawn), 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham

When: Friday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (continues Saturday, Sept. 6)

Contact: Visit bbgardens.org or call 205-414-3950

Details: Offering hundreds of plants grown by expert volunteers — including natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, trees, shrubs, and more. Shoppers can get expert advice from seasoned gardeners, including Jefferson County Master Gardeners. Proceeds benefit the Friends’ mission to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the Gardens. Free and open to the public. Early-bird shopping for Friends members takes place Thursday, Sept. 4, from 1-5:30 p.m.