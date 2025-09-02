Event Reminder: Fall plant sale

Photo courtesy of Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors at the Gardens’ Formal Garden and Hill Garden. Hundreds of plants will be on sale, including dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees and shrubs.
Fall Plant Sale 2025
Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Formal Lawn), 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham
When: Friday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (continues Saturday, Sept. 6)
Contact: Visit bbgardens.org or call 205-414-3950
Details: Offering hundreds of plants grown by expert volunteers — including natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, trees, shrubs, and more. Shoppers can get expert advice from seasoned gardeners, including Jefferson County Master Gardeners. Proceeds benefit the Friends’ mission to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the Gardens. Free and open to the public. Early-bird shopping for Friends members takes place Thursday, Sept. 4, from 1-5:30 p.m.