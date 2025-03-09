Event reminder: Family Night at O’Neal Library

× Expand By Keith McCoy CIty Library 1

O'Neal Library will host family night on Tuesday, featuring masks, mime and clowning with Doug Berky.

Where: O’Neal Library

When: March 11, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Contact: 205-879-0459

Web:oneallibrary.org/event/11108341

Tickets: Free

Berky’s performance, “No Show,” draws from physical comedy, mime, music, mask theater, clowning and improvisation to delight audiences internationally and across the US. A light dinner will be provided, followed by the show at 5:30 p.m. Berky has been creating and evolving his own brand of physical theater for over thirty years and is known internationally for his mask making.