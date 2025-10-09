Event reminder: Family Night of Magic with Arthur Atsma at O’Neal Library

Family Night of Magic with Arthur Atsma at O’Neal Library

Where: O’Neal Library, 50 Oak St, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: Light dinner at 5:15 p.m.; Show begins at 5:30 p.m.

Admission: Free; No registration required

Audience: All ages welcome (with an adult)

Join the O’Neal Library for a magical evening of fun and laughter with Arthur Atsma, a 6-foot-6 magician known for blending smart comedy and sleight of hand into a fast-paced, family-friendly show.

Guests are invited to enjoy a light dinner beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed by Atsma’s engaging performance at 5:30 p.m. Known as “Atlanta’s Favorite Corporate Magician,” Atsma brings clean, crowd-connected humor to the stage — with no embarrassing jokes or awkward moments.

Whether you're a longtime library regular or first-time visitor, this event promises an evening of joy, amazement and togetherness.

No registration is required. Just show up and enjoy the magic.