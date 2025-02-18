Event Reminder: Friends of O’Neal Library Preview Party, Annual Book Sale

×
The Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library annual book sale will be Feb. 21-23.
The Friends of O'Neal Library are hosting their annual preview party and book sale this week.
- Where: O’Neal Library Community Room, 50 Oak St.
- When: Feb. 20-23, Preview Party is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Web: oneallibrary.org/events
- Tickets: Receive an invitation to the donor Preview Party on Feb. 20 by donating $50 or more to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation.
- Details: The donor preview party gives early access to the treasures that are for sale and a time of fellowship with the Friends of O’Neal Library and other donors. Proceeds from the sale support the Friends and O’Neal Library.