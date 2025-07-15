Event reminder: Identifying and Eradicating Invasive Plants @ Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Flowers are seen at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Chinese wisteria, English Ivy, periwinkle, nandina, and kudzu are only a few of the invasive, non-native plant species that threaten the Alabama landscape. Join the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and Director of Land and Water Conservation for Jefferson County Greenways, Charles Yaeger, on thursday at noon to learn how to correctly identify and treat invasive species.

Yaeger will host the Identifying and Eradicating Invasive Plants event and teach participants how to develop an effective treatment plan to tackle invasive plants threatening their home landscape.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit bbgardens.org/event/identifying-and-eradicating-invasive-plants to learn more.