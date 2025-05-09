Event reminder: Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Boys Golf Sectionals 2017 The annual Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament raises funds to support individuals with special needs.

Libby's Friends will host their 5th annual golf tournament on May 19, raising funds for their mission to support individuals with special needs.

When: May 19, 8 a.m.

May 19, 8 a.m. Where: Highland Park Golf Course

Highland Park Golf Course Call: (205) 529-8377

(205) 529-8377 Web: libbysfriends.org

libbysfriends.org Tickets: Starting at $1,000 per four-person team. Additional sponsorship options available.

The annual event offers a morning and afternoon tee time. The day includes golf, a silent auction and family fun. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends, a non-profit supporting individuals with special needs. Sign up for the tournament here.