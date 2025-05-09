Event reminder: Libby’s Friends Golf Tournament

Libby's Friends will host their 5th annual golf tournament on May 19, raising funds for their mission to support individuals with special needs.

  • When: May 19, 8 a.m.
  • Where: Highland Park Golf Course
  • Call: (205) 529-8377
  • Web: libbysfriends.org
  • Tickets: Starting at $1,000 per four-person team. Additional sponsorship options available.

The annual event offers a morning and afternoon tee time. The day includes golf, a silent auction and family fun. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends, a non-profit supporting individuals with special needs. Sign up for the tournament here.