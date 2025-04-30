Event reminder: MBAA Art in the Village

by

The Mountain Brook Art Association’s annual Spring Show is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Crestline Village.

The event brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media.

The juried show provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work while hundreds of patrons peruse the tents.

The event is free to attend. Learn more at mountainbrookartassociation.com/spring-show