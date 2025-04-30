Event reminder: MBAA Art in the Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Art Association. People look at art during the Mountain Brook Art Association’s 2024 Spring Art Show in Crestline Village. The Mountain Brook Art Association has been hosting its annual spring art show for the past 40 years.

The Mountain Brook Art Association’s annual Spring Show is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Crestline Village.

The event brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media.

The juried show provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work while hundreds of patrons peruse the tents.

The event is free to attend. Learn more at mountainbrookartassociation.com/spring-show