Event reminder: Memorial Day Tribute

Officers carry the state and national flag during a ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Memorial in Liberty Park.

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation invites the public to celebrate Memorial Day by exploring the “Faces of the Price of Freedom” exhibit and touring the Memorial Plaza and Hall of Honor before a special ceremony on Sunday.

The foundation is hosting the ceremony at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, located at 100 Overton Access Road, and suggests participants arrive by noon in order to tour the facilities before the Memorial Day ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Brigadier General Jeffrey L. Newton (Ret.) will speak on VA Family Benefits, and live patriotic music will be performed. A StepStone dedication ceremony will also be held.

Visit alabamaveterans.org/events for more information.