Event reminder: Mitchell’s Place Funky Fish Fry

Join Mitchell's Place this weekend for their annual Funky Fish Fry in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

Where: Avondale Brewing Company

Avondale Brewing Company When: April 12, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

April 12, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Web: funkyfishfry.com

funkyfishfry.com Tickets: $10 general admission (does not include food or drinks); $15 to-go ticket or child plate; $25 adult ticket (includes food and entry).

Held every April for Autism Acceptance Month, this event supports individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Birmingham and beyond. Hosted by the junior boards of Mitchell’s Place and Autism Support of Alabama, the Funky Fish Fry provides an affordable way to give back while raising awareness.