Event reminder: Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Race & Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mitchell's Place The Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Festival returns to East Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, bringing a full day of racing, food and family fun to support early intervention and autism spectrum disorder awareness.

The Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Festival returns to East Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, bringing a full day of racing, food and family fun to support early intervention and autism spectrum disorder awareness. Local corporate, community and civic teams will compete in colorful dragon boats steered by professionals from Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing. Each boat carries 20 paddlers (minimum of 8 females) plus a drummer, or 10 paddlers (minimum of 4 females) plus a drummer.

Beyond the water, enjoy a kids’ zone, food trucks, live music, merchant market, autism information, a Tito’s‑sponsored cocktail contest and more. Only 25 team spots are available — register now at mpdragonboats.swell.gives by clicking “Compete” to view team and sponsorship options. Payment can be made online or mailed to Mitchell’s Place, 4778 Overton Road, Birmingham, AL 35210.