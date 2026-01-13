EVENT REMINDER: MLK Day 5K Drum Run returns Jan. 17

× Expand Image courtesy of MLK Drum Run

The 10th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run is set for Saturday, Jan. 17, beginning at History Park in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District at 1700 4th Ave. North. The community celebration honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through fitness, music and unity.

Participants can choose from a USATF-certified 5K or 10K starting at 8 a.m., or a one-mile fun run and walk beginning at 9 a.m. One of the event’s signature features — live drumlines performing along the course — will once again energize runners and walkers while supporting local school band programs.

Registration is still open, with both in-person and virtual options available. For details or to sign up, visit mlkday5kbham.com or call 470-444-9844.