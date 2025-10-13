EVENT REMINDER: Moonlight Movies at Lane Parke

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to Lane Parke for a family-friendly screening of "Hotel Transylvania" under the stars. This special Halloween edition of Moonlight Movies is set for Friday, Oct. 24 near Ladybird Taco. Guests can arrive at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:15 p.m.

Instead of popcorn, enjoy a to-go dinner or drink from one of Lane Parke’s restaurants — special deals will be announced soon.

Where: Lane Parke green near Ladybird Taco

When: Friday, Oct. 24 – arrive at 6 p.m., movie starts at 6:15 p.m.

What to bring: Lawn chairs or blankets

More info: laneparke.com | @laneparke on Instagram

Stay tuned for more upcoming events, including All is Bright and the Holiday Open House.