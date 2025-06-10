Event reminder: Mountain Brook Chamber Summer Member Social

× Expand Staff photo A guest of the Grand Bohemian Hotel walks towards the entrance in Lane Parke’s phase 1 development in Mountain Brook Village on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Join the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for their annual Summer Member Social.

This event, taking place at the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery & Outdoor Garden, offers an opportunity to network with local businesses while enjoying drinks and light bites. It is one of several hosted by the Chamber each year to support local commerce and strengthen Mountain Brook’s business community.

The event is free for members and $10 for non-members. Visit mtnbrookchamber.org to register.