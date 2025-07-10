Event Reminder: Mountain Brook Market Day

× Expand Market Day

Shop sales all day long at the upcoming Mountain Brook Market Day on July 19.

Details: Mountain Brook shoppers can score some good deals at the 24th annual Market Day event in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke. The shopping event began in the early 2000s as a way to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day. It has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights Mountain Brook retailers. Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices that many of the featured merchants will offer all day.

Visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events for more information.