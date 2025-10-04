Event Reminder: Movies on the Mountain

Movies on the Mountain: “Hocus Pocus”

Where: Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham

When: Friday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (showtime 6:45 p.m.)

Cost: $10 adults and children; $8 for Vulcan members

Details: Round out the outdoor movie season with “Hocus Pocus” under the stars at Vulcan Park & Museum. Hosted by Vulcan’s Junior Board, this fall favorite invites families to enjoy spooky fun with scenic views, lawn seating and classic movie snacks. Local food vendors will be on-site, along with beer and wine for adults. Don’t miss a photo with mascot V and a chance to soak up one last picture-perfect night on the mountain.

Website: visitvulcan.com