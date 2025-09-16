Event Reminder: Pooches on the Patio

× Expand Staff photo. Vino will host its Pooches on the Patio event Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Vino in English Village will host Pooches on the Patio on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., combining food, cocktails and adoptable dogs to benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

The free event will feature Mediterranean cuisine and specialty Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, including the Barkarita and the Cranberry American Mutt. Guests can meet adoptable dogs, enter prize drawings such as a $100 Vino gift card, and take home a complimentary goodie bag.

Donations to support GBHS are encouraged. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Vino is located at 1930 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook. For reservations or details, visit vinobirmingham.com or call 205-870-8404.