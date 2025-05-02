Event reminder: Rosé in the Roses

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A pollenating bee moves from one rose to another in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens Rosé in the Roses event will take place on Tuesday, celebrating the spring season with roses in bloom.

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens When: May 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

May 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call: (205) 414-3950

(205) 414-3950 Web: bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025

bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025 Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers

Enjoy rosé selected by Finch Fine Wines in celebration of the Gardens’ roses in bloom at this festive fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board. Reservations are required, and funds support the Gardens’ internship program, which gives college students practical experience toward careers in public horticulture.