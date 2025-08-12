EVENT REMINDER: Sidewalk Film Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema. The popular event will be held Aug. 24-30 at The Grand River Drive-In located in Leeds.

Where: Downtown Birmingham Historic Theatre District

When: Aug. 18-24

Web: sidewalkfest.com/festival/sidewalk-film-festival

Tickets: Prices range from $10 for a festival weekend general admission ticket to $300 for a VIP Pass

Details: Celebrating independent cinema, the weeklong event features narrative films, documentaries, shorts and animated works from local, national and international filmmakers. Hosted by the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, the festival includes screenings, panel discussions and social events.