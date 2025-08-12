EVENT REMINDER: Sidewalk Film Festival

×
Photo courtesy of Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema.
The popular event will be held Aug. 24-30 at The Grand River Drive-In located in Leeds.
Where: Downtown Birmingham Historic Theatre District
When: Aug. 18-24
Web: sidewalkfest.com/festival/sidewalk-film-festival
Tickets: Prices range from $10 for a festival weekend general admission ticket to $300 for a VIP Pass
Details: Celebrating independent cinema, the weeklong event features narrative films, documentaries, shorts and animated works from local, national and international filmmakers. Hosted by the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, the festival includes screenings, panel discussions and social events.