Event Reminder: Sign up for the Village 2 Village Run

Runners and community members alike are preparing to lace up for the 22nd annual Village 2 Village Run on March 8.

Hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the race has become a beloved tradition, drawing hundreds of participants from across the Birmingham area to enjoy scenic streets, friendly competition and lively post-race festivities.

The event, which includes a 10K and a 7.5K course, will begin and end at Lane Parke, where a bustling race village will welcome attendees with music, local vendors, snacks, mimosas, beer and a kids zone. Sponsors include Publix, Trak Shak and Birmingham Pest and Mosquito Control.

The course winds through Mountain Brook streets, around the Birmingham Country Club and finishes among the quaint streets of Mountain Brook Village into Lane Parke for an exciting after-party.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k to sign up.