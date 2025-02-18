Event Reminder: Sweet Repeats consignment sale this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brecca Powers. Sweet Repeats The MBCC gym will be transformed into a massive consignment store on Sept. 12 and 13.

Mountain Brook Community Church is hosting their annual Sweet Repeats consignment sale this week.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday and be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

All proceeds made will help fund Mountain Brook Community Church missions. Consignors receive 75% of the selling price and 25% goes to MBCC Missions. Visit mbcc.us/sweetrepeats for information on volunteering, shopping and registering as a consignor.