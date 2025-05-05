Event reminder: Tails in the Trails

× Expand 14th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails 2024

The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board invites the community to party in the Trails of Africa at their annual Tails in the Trails event.

Scheduled for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., this outdoor event will feature music, animal encounters, small bites from local restaurants, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. Guests must be 21 and older. All proceeds support the “Fund Carlito’s Casa” initiative—Carlito is the zoo’s giant anteater.

Tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Tickets include one free drink and can be purchased at birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2025.