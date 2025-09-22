EVENT REMINDER: Tapas and Taps set for Oct. 2

Tapas & Taps

Where: Ignite Cycle, 1091 Jemison Lane, Mountain Brook

When: Thursday, Oct. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Details: Tapas & Taps is a unique evening fundraiser supporting Libby’s Friends, featuring small plates from local restaurants, live music, pop-up vendors, raffle items and drinks in the Lane Parke lot near Ignite Cycle. Tickets cost $10 for children and $20 for adults, plus fees. Each ticket includes unlimited food samples, two drink tickets and one raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit Libby’s Friends. https://www.laneparke.com/event/tapas-taps/