Event reminder: TAYA Come Into The Light Tour

TAYA Gaukrodger will perform at Canterbury United Methodist Church on April 24 as part of her Come Into The Light Tour, and tickets are on sale now.

The convert will take place at the church at 7 p.m. that Sunday. TAYA's Come Into The Light Tour features her latest single and songs from her upcoming album. Tickets range from $16.50 to $75 and can be purchased here.

Originally from a small town in northern Australia, TAYA relocated to Sydney in 2010 to pursue a music career and later became involved with Hillsong Church.