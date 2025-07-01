Event reminder: Thunder on the Mountain

× Expand Staff photo Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Thousands will gather around the Birmingham area on Friday night to witness Thunder on the Mountain, one of the state's largest fireworks displays in honor of July 4.

Where: Vulcan Park, viewing locations around Birmingham-metro

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Web: visitvulcan.com/event/thunder-2025

During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.