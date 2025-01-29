Event Reminder: Tiny Makers in the Garden

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A family of four looks at the array of roses in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden on June 29 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Tiny Makers in the Garden is happening at the Birmingham Botanical gardens every Friday.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Adventure Classroom. This series, open to ages 16 months to 3 years consists of five one-hour, child-led art playgroups. During these groups, children are given the opportunity to explore and enjoy art with the help of their caregivers.

Caregivers are asked to stay and assist their children as they experiment with and enjoy creating. The event takes place in the Adventure Classroom at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 10-11 a.m.. The class is limited to 10 children with their caregiver.

Register at bbgardens.org.