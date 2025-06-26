Event reminder: Tour de Cahaba 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles Racers participate in the Le Tour de Cahaba in 2018.

Hundreds of riders will gather in Homewood on July 13 to participate in the annual Tour de Cahaba community cycling event that takes them through the streets of Mountain Brook.

The event features six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3–5 mile Slow Roll to a challenging 65-mile ride that goes through Mountain Brook. The event includes full SAG support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers

Participants will meet at Cahaba Cycles Homewood, 1724 27th Court South, and start times are 7 a.m. for 34, 45, and 65-mile rides; 9 a.m. for 10 and 20-mile rides and Slow Roll.

Costs start at $35–$45 for 20–65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; $15 for Slow Roll adults, $10 kids 6–18, free under 5. Visit cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025 for more information.