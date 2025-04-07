Event reminder: UAB National Alumni Society Scholarship Run

× Expand Screenshot by Sarah Owens The UAB National Alumni Society hosts this annual Scholarship Run, raising funds for student scholarships. Since its launch in 2007, the event has raised more than $1 million. The 2025 run was scheduled for April 12 in Mountain Brook, starting near Crestline Elementary School.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham National Alumni Society's annual Scholarship Run returns to Mountain Brook this weekend.

Where: 3785 W. Jackson Blvd., near Crestline Elementary School

3785 W. Jackson Blvd., near Crestline Elementary School When: Saturday, 8 a.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. Call: 205-934-3555

205-934-3555 Web: alumni.uab.edu

alumni.uab.edu Tickets: $35 for 5K/10K through April 11; $40 on race day. $20 for Kids’ Fun Run, $25 for Adult Fun Run.

The UAB National Alumni Society hosts this annual Scholarship Run, raising funds for student scholarships. Since its launch in 2007, the event has raised more than $1 million. The 19th annual run will take place in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook and is presented by Viva Health.