Event reminder: UAB National Alumni Society Scholarship Run

The University of Alabama at Birmingham National Alumni Society's annual Scholarship Run returns to Mountain Brook this weekend.

  • Where: 3785 W. Jackson Blvd., near Crestline Elementary School
  • When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
  • Call: 205-934-3555
  • Web: alumni.uab.edu
  • Tickets: $35 for 5K/10K through April 11; $40 on race day. $20 for Kids’ Fun Run, $25 for Adult Fun Run.

The UAB National Alumni Society hosts this annual Scholarship Run, raising funds for student scholarships. Since its launch in 2007, the event has raised more than $1 million. The 19th annual run will take place in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook and is presented by Viva Health.