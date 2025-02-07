Event reminder: Valentine's Day at Vino

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vino Vino, located in Mountain Brook's English Village, is hosting a special Valentine's Day dinner.

Vino, located in Mountain Brook's English Village, is hosting a special Valentine's Day dinner crafted by Owner Al Rabiee.

The dinner will feature four courses including canapes, starters, a selection of main courses, and dessert, and will be available for $79 per person from 4 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. Vino’s regular menu offerings will also be available upon request.

The prix-fixe menu will be prepared by the Vino culinary staff and includes a variety of unique options to choose from, including classic Vino favorites as well as new selections. Along with the dinner, guests will also receive a complimentary rose and white chocolate-covered, moscato-infused strawberries.

“Our special prix-fixe menu is sure to make Valentine’s Day special,” says Rabiee. “The four courses we are offering feature something for everyone, and we’re looking forward to offering the special menu all weekend long.”

Each main course item features a suggested wine pairing available for additional purchase.

The 2025 Valentine’s Day menu is as follows:

Canapes: Chef’s selection of mouth-watering savory hors d’oeuvres. Served with white chocolate-covered, Moscato-infused fresh strawberries.

Starters (Select One):

Lobster Bisque, Garlic & Herb Croutons

Toasted Ravioli “The Lou”-Bang Bang Cauliflower with Sweet Chili Drizzle-Warm Spinach Artichoke, Hummus and House Chips

Main Courses (Select one):

Braised rosemary lamb shank, Moroccan couscous, root veggies and shallot.

Grouper farfalle, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, caper lemon Pinot Grigio drizzle.

Date Night Pasta, goat cheese, baby portabella, farfalle, spinach with grilled salmon.

Desserts: Chef’s selection of mini fritters, tiramisu and chocolate brownies

Specialty drinks ($12 each): Orange You In Love-Strawberry CupidVino’s regular menu will be available upon request.

Reservations are encouraged. Guests can visit www.vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make reservations.