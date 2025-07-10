Event reminder: Your Story Matters Women’s Mini-Conference

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Community Church At this mini-conference — led by StoryTellers Live speakers Katie Dunn and Lindy Walker — you’ll discover why your life matters, how your story reflects God’s heart, and why the story you carry is worth sharing.

Mountain Brook Community Church will host the Your Story Matters Women’s Mini-Conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

At this mini-conference — led by StoryTellers Live speakers Katie Dunn and Lindy Walker — you’ll discover why your life matters, how your story reflects God’s heart, and why the story you carry is worth sharing. The schedule includes light bites from Ashley Mac’s, worship, two work sessions, dinner from Homewood Gourmet and an iced coffee and dessert bar from O’Henry’s.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at mbcc.us/yourstory.