Event reminder: Zoo Brews

The Birmingham Zoo invites those 21+ to taste a selection of beers from breweries across the region this Friday at the annual Zoo Brews event, raising money for the Zoo's Animals Fund.

The event is Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include beer tastings, live music and food trucks. The zoo will operate on a "penny-a-pour" system, ensuring compliance with ABC laws.

Featured breweries include:

  • Abita Brewing
  • Alabama Beer Company
  • Avondale
  • Back Forty
  • Birmingham District Brewing
  • Braided River Brewing
  • Cahaba
  • Catawba Brewing
  • Druid City
  • Good People
  • Hoop Tea Spiked Tea
  • Hutton and Smith
  • InnerSpace Brewing
  • Island Grove
  • Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails
  • Kona Brewing’s Big Wave
  • Mystic Beverage
  • Old Black Bear
  • Oyster City Brewing
  • Palmetto Brewing
  • Paulaner
  • Rogue Brewing Co.
  • Sprecher Brewing
  • Straight to Ale
  • Ultra Zero – Non Alcohol
  • Wicked Weed
  • Yellowhammer

Tickets are $50 and include a beer stein souvenir cup for samples and a small snack item. Designated Driver tickets are only $20 and include a soda souvenir cup and small snack item. Purchase tickets at birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews.